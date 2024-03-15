The No. 4 seed Auburn Tigers (24-7) and the No. 5 seed South Carolina Gamecocks (26-6) will both be looking to build on strong regular seasons when they square off in the 2024 SEC Tournament quarterfinals on Friday afternoon. Auburn earned a double bye after finishing in a four-way tie for second place in the standings, closing the regular season with a three-game winning streak. South Carolina was part of that four-way tie as well, but it fell to the No. 5 seed due to the tiebreakers. The Gamecocks advanced to the quarterfinals with an 80-66 win over No. 12 seed Arkansas on Thursday.

Tipoff is set for 3:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. The Tigers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. South Carolina odds, while the over/under is 142 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any South Carolina vs. Auburn picks, you'll want to see the NCAA Basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Auburn vs. South Carolina spread: Auburn -7.5

Auburn vs. South Carolina over/under: 142 points

Auburn vs. South Carolina money line: Auburn -345, South Carolina +269

Why Auburn can cover

Auburn closed the regular season on a three-game winning streak to clinch a double bye in the SEC Tournament, winning all three of those games by at least 14 points. The Tigers crushed South Carolina in the lone regular-season meeting between these teams, easily covering the 11.5-point spread in a 101-61 final. Senior forward Jaylin Williams scored a team-high 23 points on 8 of 11 shooting, including a 5 of 7 mark from 3-point range.

Junior forward Johni Broome leads Auburn with 16.3 points and 8.5 rebounds per game, earning a spot on the All-SEC first team. He is also one of 10 semifinalists for the Naismith Defensive Player of the Year award, while Williams was named to the All-SEC second team. The Tigers are 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 games as favorites, and they have covered in six of the last seven meetings between these teams.

Why South Carolina can cover

South Carolina has been one of the most undervalued teams in college basketball this season, covering the spread at a 23-9 clip under SEC Coach of the Year Lamont Paris. The Gamecocks tied the school's 2017 Final Four team for the most wins in program history, leading to a new six-year contract for Paris. They got off to a strong start in the SEC Tournament with an 80-66 win over Arkansas on Thursday, as freshman forward Collin Murray-Boyles scored 24 points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Senior forward B.J. Mack had a big game as well, finishing with 19 points and nine rebounds while knocking down all seven of his free throws. South Carolina has five players averaging at least 8.5 points per game, led by junior guard Meechie Johnson at 14.4 points and 3.0 assists. The Gamecocks have covered the spread in five of their last six games, and they are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games as underdogs. See which team to pick here.

