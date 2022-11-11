Who's Playing

South Florida @ No. 15 Auburn

Current Records: South Florida 0-1; Auburn 1-0

What to Know

The #15 Auburn Tigers have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the South Florida Bulls at 8 p.m. ET Nov. 11 at Neville Arena. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last November, where the Tigers won 58-52, we could be in for a big score.

Auburn strolled past the George Mason Patriots with points to spare on Monday, taking the matchup 70-52. Auburn's Johni Broome filled up the stat sheet, picking up 12 points in addition to six rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, South Florida was close but no cigar on Monday as they fell 64-61 to the SE Missouri State Redhawks. This was hardly the result South Florida or its fans were betting on, as they were favored by 11 points over SE Missouri State heading into this game.

This next contest looks promising for the Tigers, who are favored by a full 20.5 points. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team's game on Monday, where they covered a ten-point spread.

Auburn is now 1-0 while the Bulls sit at a mirror-image 0-1. A pair of last-season offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Auburn has only been able to knock down 33.80% percent of their shots, which is the 14th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. South Florida experienced some struggles of their own as they are 43rd worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.5 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $1.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Bulls, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 20-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Auburn won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.