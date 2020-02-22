Auburn vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time
How to watch Auburn vs. Tennessee basketball game
Who's Playing
Tennessee @ Auburn
Current Records: Tennessee 15-11; Auburn 22-4
What to Know
The Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the #13 Auburn Tigers since Jan. 31 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Volunteers and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Auburn Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a victory while Auburn will be stumbling in from a defeat.
On Tuesday, Tennessee narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 65-61. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Vanderbilt made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Tennessee relied on the efforts of forward John Fulkerson, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks, and guard Jordan Bowden, who had 17 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Georgia Bulldogs took down Auburn 65-55 on Wednesday. The top scorer for Auburn was guard J'Von McCormick (22 points).
Tennessee suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to Auburn when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked Tennessee out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Auburn with a vengeful fire.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $65.00
Odds
The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 133
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Auburn have won four out of their last seven games against Tennessee.
- Mar 17, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 64
- Mar 09, 2019 - Auburn 84 vs. Tennessee 80
- Jan 02, 2018 - Auburn 94 vs. Tennessee 84
- Jan 31, 2017 - Tennessee 87 vs. Auburn 77
- Mar 09, 2016 - Tennessee 97 vs. Auburn 59
- Feb 09, 2016 - Tennessee 71 vs. Auburn 45
- Jan 02, 2016 - Auburn 83 vs. Tennessee 77
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Tennessee vs. Auburn: Preview, picks
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
-
Top 25 And 1: Kansas-Baylor a key battle
The Jayhawks and Bears have combined to win 34 straight games
-
Duke vs. Virginia Tech odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Duke vs. Virginia Tech matchup 10,000...
-
Kentucky vs. Florida odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Kentucky vs. Florida matchup 10,000...
-
Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Auburn vs. Tennessee matchup 10,000...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium