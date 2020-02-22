Auburn vs. Tennessee: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAAB start time

Who's Playing

Tennessee @ Auburn

Current Records: Tennessee 15-11; Auburn 22-4

What to Know

The Tennessee Volunteers haven't won a game against the #13 Auburn Tigers since Jan. 31 of 2017, but they'll be looking to end the drought Saturday. The Volunteers and the Tigers will face off in an SEC battle at noon ET at Auburn Arena. Tennessee will be strutting in after a victory while Auburn will be stumbling in from a defeat.

On Tuesday, Tennessee narrowly escaped with a win as the squad sidled past the Vanderbilt Commodores 65-61. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Vanderbilt made it more of a contest than the oddsmakers had predicted. Tennessee relied on the efforts of forward John Fulkerson, who had 17 points in addition to seven boards and three blocks, and guard Jordan Bowden, who had 17 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, in a sloppy game that saw the teams combine for 30 turnovers, the Georgia Bulldogs took down Auburn 65-55 on Wednesday. The top scorer for Auburn was guard J'Von McCormick (22 points).

Tennessee suffered a grim 84-64 defeat to Auburn when the two teams previously met in March of last year. The loss knocked Tennessee out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at Auburn with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: CBS

CBS Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $65.00

Odds

The Tigers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Volunteers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 133

Series History

Auburn have won four out of their last seven games against Tennessee.