Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 22 predictions by model on 54-30 run

The No. 13 Auburn Tigers look for their fourth consecutive win over the Tennessee Volunteers when they meet in SEC action on Saturday. The Volunteers (15-11), who are tied for seventh in the SEC with Texas A&M at 7-6, are 3-5 on the road, while the Tigers (22-4), who are tied for third in the conference with LSU and Florida at 9-4, are 14-0 at home.

Tip-off on CBS is set for noon ET from Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala. Tennessee leads the all-time series 78-41. The Tigers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 133.

Tennessee vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -6.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn over-under: 133 points

Tennessee vs. Auburn money line: Tennessee +223, Auburn -283

UT: Is 48th nationally in free-throw percentage at 75.1

AUB: Is third in the country in total rebounds at 42 per game

Why Auburn can cover

Under the guidance of Bruce Peal, who coached at Tennessee from 2005-11, the Tigers have secured their 12th 20-win season in program history and has now recorded three straight 22-win seasons for the first time. Auburn is closing in on a program record for most SEC wins over a three-year span. The mark of 35 was set during the stretch between 1958 and 1960. Entering Saturday, Auburn has compiled 33 wins from 2017 until now.

Senior guard Samir Doughty leads Auburn in scoring at 16 points per game and is averaging 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists. Over the last nine games, Doughty is averaging 18.6 points, which is tied for the seventh-best in the SEC during that span. He has eight 20-point games this season. He had two in his career entering the year.

Why Tennessee can cover

Even so, the Tigers aren't a lock to cover the Tennessee vs. Auburn spread. That's because the Volunteers lead the SEC in blocks (6.2) and own the league's best scoring defense at 64.9. SEC Defensive Player of the Year candidate Yves Pons has blocked at least one shot in every game this season. He leads the SEC and ranks 20th nationally with 2.5 blocks per game. His 2.7 bpg during conference play also leads the league.

Offensively, senior guard Jordan Bowden and senior forward John Fulkerson lead Tennessee in scoring at 13 points per game. In the last five games, Fulkerson has been red hot, averaging 18.8 points, including a 25-point performance at South Carolina on Feb. 15. Bowden has scored in double digits in 10 of the past 11 games, including 21 at Vanderbilt on Jan. 18 and 20 at Alabama on Feb. 4.

