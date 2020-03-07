Auburn vs. Tennessee odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, March 7 predictions from proven model

The No. 17 Auburn Tigers and the Tennessee Volunteers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at noon ET Saturday at Thompson-Boling Arena. Tennessee is 17-13 overall and 11-5 at home, while Auburn is 24-6 overall and 4-5 on the road. Auburn has lost four of its past six games. Tennessee has won three of its last five.

The Volunteers are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Tennessee vs. Auburn odds, and the over-under is set at 137.

Tennessee vs. Auburn spread: Tennessee -2.5

Tennessee vs. Auburn over-under: 137 points

Tennessee vs. Auburn money line: Tennessee -147, Auburn +124

What you need to know about Tennessee

The Volunteers scored a win over the No. 6 Kentucky Wildcats on Tuesday, 81-73. John Fulkerson had a career-high 27 points in addition to six rebounds. The Volunteers overcame a 17-point deficit in the upset victory. The Wildcats had been 129-0 over the past 10 years when leading by double digits at halftime. Tennessee trailed by 11 at the half. After Kentucky moved out to a 51-34 lead with over 10 minutes to go, Tennessee scored 29 of the game's next 38 points to move ahead by three before going on to win the game.

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn lost 78-75 to the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday. That was the first time this season the Tigers let down their home crowd with a loss. Samir Doughty put forth a good effort for the losing side in his final home game as a senior as he shot 5-for-9 from beyond the arc and finished with 25 points. The Aggies hit a 3-pointer with 7.4 seconds left then added a free throw to seal the loss for Auburn. Danjel Purifoy missed a 3-pointer at the final buzzer.

Auburn beat Tennessee in the last meeting on Feb. 22, 73-66. The Tigers have already earned a double bye in next week's SEC Tournament in Nashville, Tennessee.

