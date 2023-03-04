The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers will try to sweep their season series with the Auburn Tigers when they square off on Saturday afternoon. Tennessee notched a 46-43 win against Auburn at home on Feb. 4, and it is coming off consecutive wins over South Carolina and Arkansas. Auburn has lost six of its last eight games, falling to No. 2 Alabama in overtime on Wednesday.

Tipoff is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Tigers are favored by 2 points in the latest Auburn vs. Tennessee odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 131.

The model enters Week 17 of the season 76-46 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season.

Here are several college basketball odds for Tennessee vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Tennessee spread: Auburn -2

Auburn vs. Tennessee over/under: 131 points

Auburn vs. Tennessee money line: Auburn -135, Tennessee +115

Why Auburn can cover

Despite losing six of its last eight games, Auburn has been a competitive team down the stretch of the regular season. The Tigers lost five of those games by single digits, including two against SEC winner Alabama. They held a 17-point lead against the Crimson Tide with less than 11 minutes to play on Wednesday before collapsing and eventually losing in overtime.

Auburn had three players foul out at the end of game, leaving the team shorthanded in overtime. Junior guard K.D. Johnson scored a team-high 21 points and dished out three assists off the bench, while senior guard Allen Flanigan had 17 points and eight rebounds. Sophomore forward Johni Broome is averaging a team-best 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds per game for the Tigers, who are 18-2 in their last 20 home games.

Why Tennessee can cover

Tennessee lost starting point guard Zakai Zeigler to a season-ending ACL injury earlier this week, but the Vols still had one of their best outings of the season in a 75-57 win against Arkansas on Tuesday. Senior forward Olivier Nkamhoua scored 16 points and grabbed seven rebounds on 7 of 12 shooting, while senior guard Santiago Vescovi finished with 14 points, six rebounds and five assists. Senior guard Josiah-Jordan James has scored in double figures in both of his games since returning from an injury.

The Vols have made their mark on the defensive end, leading the country in adjusted efficiency. They held Arkansas to an 18 of 49 mark from the floor, including 8 of 22 from 3-point range, and they also forced 16 turnovers. Tennessee is 6-1 in its last seven games in March, while Auburn is winless in its last five Saturday games.

