Auburn vs. Tennessee: Prediction, pick, odds, line, point spread, basketball game, tipoff time, preview
Tennessee is trying to make a splash against an Auburn team finding its way without a star
No 13 Auburn will be welcoming a divided Tennessee team on Saturday. Literally, the Volunteers' traveling party is staying in three separate hotels because space in the Auburn area is limited as the university hosts the 2020 SEC Swimming & Diving Championships.
But there's no time to make excuses for the Volunteers (15-11, 7-6 SEC), who enter needing to make a splash in the season's final weeks in order to receive serious NCAA Tournament consideration. Winning on the road at Auburn (22-4, 9-4) would certainly boost Tennessee's resume. And the Tigers could be vulnerable if star freshman Isaac Okoro misses a third straight game because of a pulled hamstring. After winning seven straight in SEC play, Auburn has lost two in a row while trying to figure things out while missing the 6-foot-7 forward.
Viewing information
- When: Saturday, 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena in Auburn, Ala.
- TV: CBS | Connected TV: CBS All-Access
- Live stream: CBSSports.com | Mobile: CBS Sports App
Storylines
Tennessee: Replacing five of the top six scorers from last season's 31-6 team has proven just as challenging as you might expect for Rick Barnes. Especially when the one returning starter, Jordan Bowden, is shooting a career-low 36.7% from the field. But the senior guard and his teammates have not forgotten how to play defense. The Volunteers are allowing fewer points per game (64.9) than any team in the SEC during conference play, thanks largely to Bowden's hounding of opposing perimeter players. But four of Tennessee's final five regular season games are of the Quadrant 1 variety, and the Vols are going to need some offense if they want to make a run.
Auburn: Auburn has grown accustomed over the last couple of seasons to operating without key players, be it due to injury, suspension or other reasons. But the loss of Okoro has proven befuddling so far for the Tigers. Okoro is the team's second-leading scorer and arguably its best defender. It was a good sign that he traveled with the Tigers for their loss at Georgia on Wednesday. But head coach Bruce Pearl told reporters this week that he is handling Okoro's return with "an abundance of caution." That means Pearl may find himself looking for answers again Saturday as Auburn tries to stay in position for a top-four seed in the SEC Tournament.
Who wins and covers in every college basketball game? Visit SportsLine now to see projected scores, player stats, best bets and more, all from the model that simulates every game 10,000 times and has returned $2,770 on its top-rated spread picks the last three years.
Game prediction, pick
Latest odds via SportsLine: Auburn -6.5
The Tigers had a penchant for playing close games with Okoro in the lineup -- four of their last five victories before his injury came in overtime -- and they have lost the two games since he's been out. With a defensively sound Tennessee team coming in and Okoro's status still uncertain, the Vols have a great shot at covering on The Plains. Pick: Tennessee +6.5
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Kansas at Baylor: Preview, predictions
The No. 3 Jayhawks face the No. 1 Bears in one of college basketball's biggest games of the...
-
Late Gonzaga 3 causes bad beat
Corey Kispert's late shot affected a bettors in a big way
-
Bubble Watch: LSU battles South Carolina
Time is running out on some of the 19 bubble teams in action on a busy Saturday
-
Bracketology: No. 1s Baylor, KU meet
Jerry Palm breaks down the Bracketology ramifications of Saturday's big games
-
Top 25 And 1: BYU next for No. 1 Zags
The Zags should be tested Saturday night at BYU, the No. 22 team in Friday's updated Top 25...
-
Kansas' Self deals with controversies
Sure, blueblood Kansas has had issues, but Self has made sure his team's performance on the...
-
Duke stuns UNC in overtime
No. 7 Duke overcame a double-digit deficit to beat rival North Carolina with a fantastic finish
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium