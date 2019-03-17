Auburn vs. Tennessee score: Tigers rout Volunteers to win first SEC Tournament title since 1985

No. 5 seed Auburn won the SEC Tournament in blowout fashion on Sunday. It defeated Tennessee 84-64 in the championship game, with Bryce Brown leading the team in scoring with 18 points.

Tennessee shot better from the field and and 3-point range, but Auburn showed why it can be an extremely dangerous team come tournament time. It plays fast, shoots a lot of 3-pointers and force turnovers. Auburn forced 17 Tennessee turnovers compared to only turning the ball over seven times. Auburn also made 15-of-40 3-pointers, where Tennessee was only 8 of 15.

Jerry Palm projected Auburn to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the game and Tennessee a No. 2 seed.

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee

Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App

All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.

Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights



If you are unable to view the live updates below, click here.

Thanks for stopping by.

2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17

Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn 84, No. 3 Tennessee 64

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16

Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62

Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15

Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73

Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64

Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55

Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76

Second round -- Thursday, March 14

Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50

Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71

Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57

Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

First round -- Wednesday, March 13

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61

Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52