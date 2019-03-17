Auburn vs. Tennessee score: Tigers rout Volunteers to win first SEC Tournament title since 1985
The Volunteers squander a chance to be considered for a No. 1 seed
No. 5 seed Auburn won the SEC Tournament in blowout fashion on Sunday. It defeated Tennessee 84-64 in the championship game, with Bryce Brown leading the team in scoring with 18 points.
Tennessee shot better from the field and and 3-point range, but Auburn showed why it can be an extremely dangerous team come tournament time. It plays fast, shoots a lot of 3-pointers and force turnovers. Auburn forced 17 Tennessee turnovers compared to only turning the ball over seven times. Auburn also made 15-of-40 3-pointers, where Tennessee was only 8 of 15.
Jerry Palm projected Auburn to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the game and Tennessee a No. 2 seed.
2019 SEC Tournament schedule
Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
Stream: WatchESPN | Follow live: CBS Sports App
All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.
Check out the updated SEC Tournament bracket here.
2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights
If you are unable to view the live updates below, click here.
Thanks for stopping by.
2019 SEC Tournament results, scores
SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn 84, No. 3 Tennessee 64
Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62
Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78
Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73
Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76
Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54
First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52
