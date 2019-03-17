Auburn vs. Tennessee score: Tigers rout Volunteers to win first SEC Tournament title since 1985

The Volunteers squander a chance to be considered for a No. 1 seed

No. 5 seed Auburn won the SEC Tournament in blowout fashion on Sunday. It defeated Tennessee 84-64 in the championship game, with Bryce Brown leading the team in scoring with 18 points.

Tennessee shot better from the field and and 3-point range, but Auburn showed why it can be an extremely dangerous team come tournament time. It plays fast, shoots a lot of 3-pointers and force turnovers. Auburn forced 17 Tennessee turnovers compared to only turning the ball over seven times. Auburn also made 15-of-40 3-pointers, where Tennessee was only 8 of 15.

Jerry Palm projected Auburn to be a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament before the game and Tennessee a No. 2 seed. 

2019 SEC Tournament schedule

Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
All times Eastern; completed games and scores are at the bottom of the post.

2019 SEC Tournament live updates, highlights

2019 SEC Tournament results, scores

SEC Tournament Championship Game -- Sunday, March 17
Game 13 -- No. 5 Auburn 84, No. 3 Tennessee 64  

Semifinals -- Saturday, March 16
Game 11: No. 5 Auburn, 65, No. 8 Florida 62
Game 12: No. 3 Tennessee 82, No. 2 Kentucky 78

Quarterfinals -- Friday, March 15
Game 7: No. 8 Florida 76, No. 1 LSU 73
Game 8: No. 5 Auburn 73, No. 4 South Carolina 64
Game 9: No. 2 Kentucky 73, No. 10 Alabama 55
Game 10: No. 3 Tennessee 83, No. 6 Mississippi State 76

Second round -- Thursday, March 14
Game 3: No. 8 Florida 66, No. 9 Arkansas 50
Game 4: No. 5 Auburn 81, No. 12 Missouri 71
Game 5: No. 10 Alabama 62, No. 7 Ole Miss 57
Game 6: No. 6 Mississippi State 80, No. 11 Texas A&M 54

First round -- Wednesday, March 13
Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 71, No. 13 Georgia 61
Game 2: No. 11 Texas A&M 69, No. 14 Vanderbilt 52

