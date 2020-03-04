Auburn vs. Texas A&M live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online

Who's Playing

Texas A&M @ Auburn

Current Records: Texas A&M 14-14; Auburn 24-5

What to Know

An SEC battle is on tap between the Texas A&M Aggies and the #17 Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.

A&M ended up a good deal behind the LSU Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 64-50. Guard Savion Flagg (17 points) was the top scorer for the Aggies.

Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 73-66. Guard J'Von McCormick had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.

A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take A&M against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

A&M is now 14-14 while Auburn sits at 24-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies come into the matchup boasting the 31st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at three. But Auburn is even better: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN2

ESPN2 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $19.49

Odds

The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 132

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas A&M have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.