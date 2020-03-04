Auburn vs. Texas A&M live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NCAAB on TV, stream online
How to watch Auburn vs. Texas A&M basketball game
Who's Playing
Texas A&M @ Auburn
Current Records: Texas A&M 14-14; Auburn 24-5
What to Know
An SEC battle is on tap between the Texas A&M Aggies and the #17 Auburn Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Auburn Arena. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this contest.
A&M ended up a good deal behind the LSU Tigers when they played this past Saturday, losing 64-50. Guard Savion Flagg (17 points) was the top scorer for the Aggies.
Meanwhile, Auburn came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 73-66. Guard J'Von McCormick had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 13 points on 5-for-14 shooting in his 28 minutes on the court.
A&M is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take A&M against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
A&M is now 14-14 while Auburn sits at 24-5. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Aggies come into the matchup boasting the 31st most blocked shots per game in college basketball at three. But Auburn is even better: they rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to blocked shots per game, with 4.9 on average. Points in the paint might be hard to come by.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: ESPN2
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $19.49
Odds
The Tigers are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 12.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 132
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Texas A&M have won three out of their last four games against Auburn.
- Jan 16, 2019 - Auburn 85 vs. Texas A&M 66
- Feb 07, 2018 - Texas A&M 81 vs. Auburn 80
- Feb 18, 2017 - Texas A&M 81 vs. Auburn 62
- Mar 01, 2016 - Texas A&M 81 vs. Auburn 63
