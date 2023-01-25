The Texas A&M Aggies and the No. 15 Auburn Tigers are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 9 p.m. ET Wednesday at Neville Arena. The Tigers are 16-3 overall and 10-0 at home, while A&M is 13-6 overall and 3-2 on the road. A&M upset the then-No. 4 ranked Tigers when they last met in March 2022 by a 67-62 score.

The Tigers are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 137.5.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 12 of the season 45-26 on all-top rated college basketball picks, returning more than $1,100 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Here are several college basketball odds for Texas A&M vs. Auburn:

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread: Auburn -4.5

Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under: 137.5 points

Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line: Auburn -195, Texas A&M +162

What you need to know about Auburn

Auburn had enough points to win and then some against the South Carolina Gamecocks this past Saturday, taking their game 81-66. Forward Johni Broome was the offensive standout of the matchup for Auburn, posting a double-double on 27 points and 11 rebounds.

It was the fifth straight win for the Tigers and the second in a row of at least 15 points. Even with Jabari Smith Jr. and Walker Kessler off to the NBA, Auburn is still elite defensively and ranks 16th in the nation in defensive efficiency. Broome is the anchor on that end of the court as he averages 2.4 blocks per night which ranks third in the SEC.

What you need to know about Texas A&M

Meanwhile, A&M came up short against the Kentucky Wildcats this past Saturday, falling 76-67. The losing side was boosted by guard Tyrece Radford, who had 22 points. The loss ended a seven-game win streak for Buzz Williams' squad and it was the first loss in six SEC games for the Aggies.

The Aggies are no chumps on the defensive end either as they are holding opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.6%, which places them 25th in college basketball. On offense, few teams attack the rim like A&M as it ranks in the top eight nationally in both free throws attempted per game and free throws made per game. Guard Wade Taylor IV leads the team with 14.8 points per game although he has scored in single digits in each of his last two contests.

How to make Auburn vs. Texas A&M picks

