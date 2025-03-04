The top-ranked Auburn Tigers will look to win their seventh game in a row when they battle the 22nd-ranked Texas A&M Aggies in an SEC matchup on Tuesday night. Auburn is coming off a 94-78 win over Kentucky on Saturday, while Texas A&M dropped an 89-70 decision at third-ranked Florida that same day. The Tigers (27-2, 15-1 SEC), who are 10-2 against ranked opponents this season, are 8-1 on the road this season. The Aggies (20-9, 9-7 SEC), who have lost four in a row, are 12-3 on their home court.

Tipoff from Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, is set for 9 p.m. ET. Texas A&M has won three of the last four games against Auburn, but the Tigers won the last meeting 66-55 on Jan. 9, 2024. Auburn is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest Auburn vs. Texas A&M odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 149.5.

Auburn vs. Texas A&M spread: Auburn -5.5



Auburn vs. Texas A&M over/under: 149.5 points

Auburn vs. Texas A&M money line: Auburn -243, Texas A&M +199

AUB: The Tigers have hit the money line in 32 of their last 35 games (+16.95 units)

TAM: The Aggies covered the spread in 10 of their last 17 home games (+4.50 units)

Why you should back Auburn

Senior forward Johni Broome helps power the Tigers' offense. He has registered 15 double-doubles on the year, including three in the last five games. In an 82-70 win over Georgia on Feb. 22, he poured in a season-high 31 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, dished out four assists and had two blocks. He nearly had a double-double in a 106-76 win over Ole Miss on Wednesday, scoring 24 points, while adding nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. In 27 games, including 26 starts, he is averaging 18.4 points, 10.8 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.4 blocks in 29.3 minutes.

Senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara is coming off back-to-back 22-point performances in wins at Kentucky and against Ole Miss. In 29 games, including 26 starts, he is averaging 13 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.2 steals in 25.3 minutes. He is connecting on 47.3% of his shots from the floor, including 38.8% from 3-point range, and 89.6% of his free throws. He scored 15 points, while adding five rebounds and three assists in a 94-85 win at Alabama on Feb. 15. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Texas A&M

Senior guard Wade Taylor IV is a big part of the Aggies' success this season. In 25 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.1 points, 4.6 assists and 2.9 rebounds in 30.2 minutes. In an 86-84 loss to Vanderbilt on Wednesday, he scored 21 points, while adding six assists. He had 18 points, nine assists and four rebounds in a 77-69 loss to sixth-ranked Tennessee on Feb. 22.

Senior guard Zhuric Phelps has reached double-figure scoring in each of the last seven games, with one double-double. That came in the Feb. 22 loss to Tennessee, when he scored 15 points, grabbed 11 rebounds and dished out three assists. He scored 16 points and added five rebounds in Saturday's loss at Florida. In 28 games, including 27 starts, the transfer from SMU is averaging 14.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.9 steals in 28.1 minutes. See which team to pick here.

