Who's Playing

Texas Southern @ No. 13 Auburn

Current Records: Texas Southern 1-4; Auburn 3-0

What to Know

The Texas Southern Tigers' road trip will continue as they head to Neville Arena at 8 p.m. ET Friday to face off against the #13 Auburn Tigers. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just zero points combined.

A victory for Texas Southern just wasn't in the stars on Wednesday as the squad never even grasped a temporary lead. They were pulverized by the Houston Cougars 83-48. Guard PJ Henry had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only nine points on 3-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, Auburn made easy work of the Winthrop Eagles on Tuesday and carried off an 89-65 win. Among those leading the charge for Auburn was forward Johni Broome, who posted a double-double on 18 points and 13 rebounds in addition to five blocks.

Texas Southern is the clear underdog, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Now might not be the best time to take Texas Southern against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Texas Southern is now 1-4 while Auburn sits at 3-0. A couple offensive stats to keep an eye on: Texas Southern has only been able to knock down 36.90% percent of their shots, which is the 348th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Auburns have had an even harder time: they have only been able to knock down 40.30% percent of their shots, which is the 36th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. It could be a slow night.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 8 p.m. ET

Friday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Neville Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 24-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 24-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Texas Southern and Auburn tied in their last contest.