Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

Vanderbilt @ Auburn

Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-5; Auburn 13-0

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #5 Auburn Tigers. They will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. The Tigers are coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.

Auburn greeted the new year with an 80-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Auburn G J'Von McCormick looked sharp as he had 28 points.

Meanwhile, Vanderbilt received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 92-81 to the SMU Mustangs. A silver lining for the Commodores was the play of G Aaron Nesmith, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 29 points.

Vanderbilt is now 8-5 while Auburn sits at 13-0. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Auburn rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82 on average. The Commodores are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 25th most points per game in college basketball at 79.2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama

Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $21.00

Odds

The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: 152

Series History

Vanderbilt have won three out of their last five games against Auburn.