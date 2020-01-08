Auburn vs. Vanderbilt: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
How to watch Auburn vs. Vanderbilt basketball game
Who's Playing
Vanderbilt @ Auburn
Current Records: Vanderbilt 8-5; Auburn 13-0
What to Know
If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for the #5 Auburn Tigers. They will take on the Vanderbilt Commodores at 9 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Auburn Arena. The Tigers are coming into the game hot, not having lost a game yet.
Auburn greeted the new year with an 80-68 victory over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Auburn G J'Von McCormick looked sharp as he had 28 points.
Meanwhile, Vanderbilt received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 92-81 to the SMU Mustangs. A silver lining for the Commodores was the play of G Aaron Nesmith, who shot 8-for-13 from downtown and finished with 29 points.
Vanderbilt is now 8-5 while Auburn sits at 13-0. Two offensive stats to keep an eye on: Auburn rank ninth in college basketball when it comes to points per game, with 82 on average. The Commodores are not quite as good, but they are no chumps, either: they come into the contest boasting the 25th most points per game in college basketball at 79.2. We'll find out if either of these strengths ends up making the difference in the matchup.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Auburn Arena -- Auburn, Alabama
- TV: SEC Network
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $21.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 14.5-point favorite against the Commodores, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Bettors have moved against the Tigers slightly, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 16-point favorite.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Vanderbilt have won three out of their last five games against Auburn.
- Feb 16, 2019 - Auburn 64 vs. Vanderbilt 53
- Feb 03, 2018 - Auburn 93 vs. Vanderbilt 81
- Jan 04, 2017 - Vanderbilt 80 vs. Auburn 61
- Feb 13, 2016 - Vanderbilt 86 vs. Auburn 57
- Jan 12, 2016 - Vanderbilt 75 vs. Auburn 57
-
