The No. 1 Auburn Tigers will visit the Vanderbilt Commodores on Tuesday in SEC play, and Memorial Gym has been a house of horrors for other top-ranked teams in the conference this season. Vanderbilt is 17-6 on the season and 5-5 in the SEC, but does have home wins over Tennessee and Kentucky as an underdog. Meanwhile, Auburn is 21-2 overall coming off a loss to Florida on Saturday but still sits atop the SEC standings at 9-1 in league play.

Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET in Nashville. The Tigers are favored by 9 points in the latest Vanderbilt vs. Auburn odds, while the over/under is 156.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Auburn vs. Vanderbilt picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven model at SportsLine.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn spread: Auburn -9

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn over/under: 156.5 points

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn money line: Auburn -417, Vanderbilt +325

VANDY: The Commodores are 13-5-2 against the spread in their last 20 against Auburn

AUB: The total has gone over in four of Auburn's last five games

Why Vanderbilt can cover

The Commodores captured an 86-78 win over the Texas Longhorns in Memorial Gym on Saturday to improve their record at home in Saturday games to 5-0 (4-1 against the spread) on the season. Jaylen Carey led the team with 18 points and 14 rebounds off the bench while Jason Edwards and Tyler Nickel both supplied 17 points each in the win.

CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm currently predicts Vanderbilt as a No. 9 seed in the South Region. An NCAA tournament appearance during Mark Byington's first season would be the first for the program since 2017. The Commodores are 14-8 against the spread this season.

Why Auburn can cover

Despite a loss on Saturday to Florida, the Tigers remained at No. 1 in the AP Top 25 for the fifth week in a row on Monday. However, now they began a ragged portion of the schedule that includes tonight's road trip to Vanderbilt, a trip to Alabama, a couple of home games and then four games against ranked opponents in a row to finish out the regular season.

Miles Kelly had 22 points in the loss to Florida and national player of the year candidate Johni Broome had 18 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and two blocked shots. Broome is averaging 18.1 points, 10.9 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 2.7 blocks per game this season. Auburn has won five games in a row on the road.

