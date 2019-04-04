Auburn vs. Virginia odds: Final Four 2019 picks, NCAA Tournament predictions from expert who's 12-4

Virginia and Auburn made history by reaching the 2019 NCAA Tournament Final Four. One of these programs will see its storybook season continue to the national title game when they meet on Saturday in the Final Four 2019. Tipoff is set for 6:09 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Virginia (33-3), the top seed in the South Region, reached the national semifinals by beating Purdue 80-75 on Saturday in one of the most memorable games of the 2019 NCAA Tournament. Auburn (30-9), the 5-seed in the Midwest Region, continued its breakout season with a 77-71 overtime win over Kentucky on Sunday. The Cavaliers are 5.5-point favorites and the over-under for total points scored is 131 in the latest Auburn vs. Virginia odds. Before you make your Auburn vs. Virginia picks, listen to the 2019 Final Four predictions from SportsLine expert Micah Roberts.

Roberts knows Virginia is known for its air-tight defense, but the Cavaliers needed their offense to step up in the Elite 8 to knock off a red-hot Purdue club and perhaps the tournament's most dynamic player, Carsen Edwards. Purdue's star scored 42 points behind 10 three-pointers, but Virginia kept pace with key contributions from veterans Ty Jerome and Kyle Guy, who combined for 49 points. The Cavaliers memorably forced overtime when Mamadi Diakite hit a short jumper as time expired off a missed free throw.

But the Cavaliers are far from a sure thing to cover the Auburn vs. Virginia spread against a surging Tigers club that believes destiny is also on its side in the Final Four 2019.

The Tigers stormed to an SEC Tournament title with an inspired run that included an 84-64 upset of Tennessee in the championship game. But they were caught a bit flat in the first round of the NCAA Tournament against New Mexico State, barely avoiding disaster in a 78-77 victory.

The close call seemed to galvanize Auburn, which immediately returned to its hot-shooting ways. The Tigers responded with an 89-75 rout of short-handed Kansas in the second round before sending top-seed North Carolina home with a stunning 97-80 upset. The victory was tempered by the loss of star forward Chuma Okeke, who had 20 points and 11 rebounds before suffering a season-ending torn ACL.

Auburn came out flat against Kentucky in the Elite 8, but recovered to force overtime. Jared Harper, who finished with a team-high 26 points, scored the game-tying basket and hit a series of clutch shots in the extra period.

