The West Virginia Mountaineers will be looking to build on their 76-61 win at Texas Tech when they face the No. 15 Auburn Tigers on Saturday afternoon during the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge. WVU has won two of its last three games, but it is still in eighth place in the Big 12. Auburn had its five-game winning streak snapped in a 79-63 loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday, despite being a 3.5-point favorite in that game.

Tipoff is set for noon ET. The Mountaineers are favored by 3.5 points in the latest West Virginia vs. Auburn odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 142.5.

West Virginia vs. Auburn spread: West Virginia -3.5

West Virginia vs. Auburn over/under: 142 points

West Virginia vs. Auburn money line: West Virginia -170, Auburn +143

Why West Virginia can cover

Auburn is coming off one of its worst showings of the season, as its nation-best 28-game home winning streak was snapped in a 79-63 loss to Texas A&M on Wednesday. The Tigers gave up 45 points in the first half and were unable to recover following intermission. WVU is trending in the opposite direction, as it pulled off a 76-61 upset at Texas Tech as a 3.5-point underdog on Wednesday.

The Mountaineers have now won two of their last three games, including a 74-65 win over then-No. 14 TCU last Wednesday. Senior guard Erik Stevenson leads the way with 13.1 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, but he has three teammates who are double-digit scorers as well. Auburn has only covered the spread twice in its last seven road games played on a Saturday.

Why Auburn can cover

West Virginia has won two of its last three games, but it has also lost six of its last eight games, covering the spread just three times in its last 10 contests. The Mountaineers have rarely fared well against SEC teams, going 2-15 against the spread in their last 17 games against SEC opponents. They have also covered the spread once in their last six home games, so they have been overvalued in the betting market.

Auburn had won five straight games prior to its loss to Texas A&M, beating then-No. 13 Arkansas and picking up three road wins during that winning streak. Junior guard Wendell Green Jr. is one of three players averaging double figures, scoring 13.9 points and dishing out 4.3 assists. The Tigers have covered the spread in four of their last six games and are 13-2 in their last 15 games in the month of January.

