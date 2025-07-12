Tahaad Pettiford, one of Auburn's top returning players next season, was arrested Saturday on suspicion of DUI. The sophomore point guard and former five-star was stopped in Lee County, Alabama, per the sheriff's office database. Bond was set at $1,000.

Pettiford averaged 11.6 points per game last season as a first-year star, helping the Tigers reach the Final Four. Prior to Pettiford withdrawing his name from the 2025 NBA Draft in May, Auburn coach Bruce Pearl raved about his ability and influence on the 2025-26 team if he chose to return.

"Je's going to have to play an expanded role, which I know is something that is exciting to him — and probably exciting to our fan base, too, because we'll get to see more of him," Pearl said, via Auburn Undercover. "He'll be a starter. There will be more on him."

According to CBS Sports' Matt Norlander, Pettiford "had a robust NIL package awaiting back at Auburn" on a deal believed to be worth more than $2 million. He returned to the Plains this summer after failing to get a first-round grade following his performance at the NBA Combine.

With heavy personnel losses coming off the fantastic season, Auburn has added several transfers to bolster the roster around Pettiford, including forward Keyshawn Hall (UCF), big man KeShawn Murphy (Mississippi State), guard Kevin Overton (Texas Tech) and wing Elyjah Freeman (Lincoln Memorial). JUCO pickups Abdul Bashir and center Emeka Opurum will help, too.