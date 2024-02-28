Who's Playing
Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Austin Peay Governors
Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-11, Austin Peay 15-14
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, February 28, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET
- Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Ticket Cost: $26.45
What to Know
Eastern Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at F&M Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.
Last Saturday, the Colonels beat the Bears 95-82.
Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Austin Peay's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 90-85 to the Bisons. Austin Peay has not had much luck with the Bisons recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.
The Colonels' win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-11. As for the Governors, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-14.
Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-4 against the spread).
Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over the Governors in their previous meeting back in January, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Eastern Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 147.5 points.
Series History
Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Jan 06, 2024 - Eastern Kentucky 69 vs. Austin Peay 59
- Jan 21, 2023 - Eastern Kentucky 74 vs. Austin Peay 59
- Mar 04, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 70 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Feb 04, 2021 - Austin Peay 94 vs. Eastern Kentucky 79
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. Austin Peay 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 85
- Feb 28, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 82 vs. Austin Peay 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 75
- Jan 25, 2018 - Austin Peay 90 vs. Eastern Kentucky 84
- Feb 01, 2017 - Austin Peay 83 vs. Eastern Kentucky 81