Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky Colonels @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 17-11, Austin Peay 15-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Kentucky has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at F&M Bank Arena. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, the Colonels beat the Bears 95-82.

Meanwhile, after a string of five wins, Austin Peay's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell 90-85 to the Bisons. Austin Peay has not had much luck with the Bisons recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Colonels' win was their ninth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 17-11. As for the Governors, their defeat ended an eight-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-14.

Going forward, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This contest will be their 15th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-4 against the spread).

Eastern Kentucky was able to grind out a solid win over the Governors in their previous meeting back in January, winning 69-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Eastern Kentucky since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 147.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay and Eastern Kentucky both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.