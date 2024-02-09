Halftime Report

Austin Peay and the Owls have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Sitting on a score of 44-35, Austin Peay has looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Austin Peay came into the contest with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Kennesaw State Owls @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Kennesaw State 13-10, Austin Peay 11-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Austin Peay will be in front of their home fans on Thursday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Kennesaw State Owls will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET at F&M Bank Arena. Kennesaw State took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Austin Peay, who comes in off a win.

It may have taken double overtime to finish the job, but Austin Peay ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They snuck past the Ospreys with a 95-91 win. The victory was a breath of fresh air for Austin Peay as it put an end to their three-game losing streak.

Meanwhile, Kennesaw State and the Colonels couldn't quite live up to the 166.5-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Owls fell 86-76 to the Colonels on Saturday. Kennesaw State just can't catch a break and has now endured four losses in a row.

Even though they lost, Kennesaw State smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 22 offensive rebounds. That's the most offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Governors' win was their sixth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 11-13. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 82.3 points per game. As for the Owls, they have been struggling recently as they've lost five of their last six matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 13-10 record this season.

Austin Peay was dealt a punishing 84-57 defeat at the hands of the Owls in their previous matchup back in January of 2023. Will Austin Peay have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Kennesaw State is a slight 2-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 154 points.

Series History

Kennesaw State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.