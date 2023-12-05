Who's Playing

Midway Eagles @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Midway 0-5, Austin Peay 3-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans

For a limited time, new subscribers can save $20 on Fubo’s Pro, Elite, and Premier plans Ticket Cost: $30.70

What to Know

The Midway Eagles are on the road again on Tuesday and play against the Austin Peay Governors at 8:00 p.m. ET on December 5th at F&M Bank Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Midway was expected to have a tough go of it two weeks ago, and, well, they did. They took a serious blow against the Eagles, falling 94-53. Midway found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 17 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They took a 69-65 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 0-5 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.4 points per game. As for the Governors, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 3-6 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Midway have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 32.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been even better at 33.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.