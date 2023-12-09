Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Murray State 3-4, Austin Peay 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 7:15 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

What to Know

Murray State is 8-2 against Austin Peay since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Murray State Racers will head out on the road to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 7:15 p.m. ET at F&M Bank Arena. Murray State might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up nine turnovers on Sunday.

Last Sunday, the Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 76-72 to the Redbirds.

Murray State's loss came about despite a quality game from Quincy Anderson, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They took their game at home with ease, bagging a 98-44 win over the Eagles. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Austin Peay did.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Murray State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Murray State beat Austin Peay 68-60 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Murray State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Austin Peay.