Who's Playing

Murray State Racers @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Murray State 3-4, Austin Peay 4-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Murray State is 8-2 against Austin Peay since February of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Murray State Racers will head out on the road to face off against the Austin Peay Governors at 7:15 p.m. ET at F&M Bank Arena. Austin Peay does have the home-court advantage, but Murray State is expected to win by 3.5 points.

Last Sunday, the Racers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 76-72 to the Redbirds.

Murray State's loss came about despite a quality game from Quincy Anderson, who went 6 for 9 from beyond the arc en route to 27 points and 0 assists.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay's three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Tuesday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 98-44 at home. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Austin Peay did.

Their wins bumped the Racers to 3-4 and the Redbirds to 5-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Murray State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Austin Peay struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.9 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Murray State beat Austin Peay 68-60 in their previous meeting back in December of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Murray State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Murray State is a 3.5-point favorite against Austin Peay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Racers as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138.5 points.

Series History

Murray State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Austin Peay.