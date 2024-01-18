Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: N. Alabama 7-10, Austin Peay 8-10

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee

F&M Bank Arena -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

N. Alabama has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Alabama Lions and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Alabama found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 81-72 to the Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Governors couldn't handle the Bisons on Saturday and fell 91-77. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Lipscomb: they've now lost four in a row.

The Lions have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Governors, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 70-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

N. Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.