Halftime Report

N. Alabama is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but N. Alabama leads 35-32 over Austin Peay.

If N. Alabama keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 8-10 in no time. On the other hand, Austin Peay will have to make due with an 8-11 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: N. Alabama 7-10, Austin Peay 8-10

How To Watch

What to Know

N. Alabama has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The N. Alabama Lions and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at F&M Bank Arena. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 23.3% worse than the opposition, a fact N. Alabama found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 81-72 to the Colonels.

Meanwhile, the Governors couldn't handle the Bisons on Saturday and fell 91-77. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Austin Peay in their matchups with Lipscomb: they've now lost four in a row.

The Lions have been struggling recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season. As for the Governors, their defeat dropped their record down to 8-10.

N. Alabama is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a three-game streak of failing to cover when playing as the underdog.

N. Alabama was able to grind out a solid win over Austin Peay in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 70-57. The rematch might be a little tougher for N. Alabama since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Austin Peay is a 4-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Governors as a 3-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

N. Alabama won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.