Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: North Florida 16-15, Austin Peay 17-14

How To Watch

What to Know

Austin Peay and North Florida are an even 3-3 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Austin Peay Governors and the North Florida Ospreys are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at F&M Bank Arena in an Atlantic Sun Conference postseason contest. Austin Peay has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 345 points over their last four matches.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Austin Peay ultimately got the result they hoped for on Friday. They came out on top in a nail-biter against the Knights and snuck past 90-87. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest victory Austin Peay has posted since December 12, 2023.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you nail 14 more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Friday. They blew past the Hatters 78-59. The oddsmakers were on North Florida's side, but they didn't give the team enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

The Governors have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight contests, which provided a massive bump to their 17-14 record this season. As for the Ospreys, their victory ended a three-game drought at home and bumped them up to 16-15.

Austin Peay didn't have too much breathing room in their contest against North Florida in their previous matchup back in February, but they still walked away with a 95-91 win. Will Austin Peay repeat their success, or does North Florida have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a 4-point favorite against North Florida, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 4-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Austin Peay and North Florida both have 3 wins in their last 6 games.