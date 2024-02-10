Who's Playing

Queens Royals @ Austin Peay Governors

Current Records: Queens 10-15, Austin Peay 12-13

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Austin Peay Governors and the Queens Royals are set to tip at 5:15 p.m. ET on February 10th at F&M Bank Arena. The timing is sure in Austin Peay's favor as the team sits on seven straight wins at home while the Royals have not had much luck on the away from home, with 15 straight road losses dating back to last season.

Last Thursday, the Governors strolled past the Owls with points to spare, taking the game 85-69. While the oddsmakers failed to call the winner, they nailed the 153.5 point over/under.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Queens and the Bisons didn't disappoint and broke past the 168 point over/under on Thursday. The Royals fell just short of the Bisons by a score of 90-88. Despite running the score up even higher than they did in their prior game on Saturday (85), Queens still had to take the loss.

The Governors' win bumped their record up to 12-13. As for the Royals, their defeat dropped their record down to 10-15.

As for their game on Saturday, Austin Peay is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Austin Peay in mind: they have a solid 13-9 record against the spread this season.

Austin Peay and the Royals were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but the Governors came up empty-handed after a 70-69 loss. Can Austin Peay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Austin Peay is a 3-point favorite against Queens, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 155.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Queens has won both of the games they've played against Austin Peay in the last 2 years.