Who's Playing

Belmont @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Belmont 15-5; Austin Peay 5-10

What to Know

The Belmont Bruins are 8-2 against the Austin Peay Governors since January of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. Belmont and Austin Peay will face off in an Ohio Valley battle at 8:30 p.m. ET at Winfield Dunn Center. The Bruins won't have the home-court advantage, but they do enjoy a 15.5-point advantage in the spread.

Belmont entered their contest on Monday as the heavy favorite, and they fully lived up to the hype. They were completely in charge, breezing past the Eastern Illinois Panthers 90-56 on the road.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Austin Peay as they fell 65-61 to the Tennessee State Tigers on Saturday.

This next game looks promising for Belmont, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 6-3 ATS in away games but only 12-7 all in all.

The Bruins' win brought them up to 15-5 while the Governors' defeat pulled them down to 5-10. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Belmont comes into the matchup boasting the sixth highest field goal percentage in college basketball at 49.50%. Less enviably, Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 46.30% from the floor on average, which is the 19th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Austin Peay.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bruins are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bruins as a 14.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Belmont have won eight out of their last ten games against Austin Peay.