Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 5-11; Austin Peay 7-9

What to Know

The Cent. Arkansas Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 5:30 p.m. ET Saturday at Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay should still be riding high after a victory, while Cent. Arkansas will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Cent. Arkansas as they fell 77-75 to the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: on Thursday Austin Peay sidestepped the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles for a 61-59 win.

Cent. Arkansas is expected to lose this next one by 8. The smart bettors have been the ones to keep their money on Cent. Arkansas' opponents whenever they hit the road.

The Bears are now 5-11 while the Governors sit at 7-9. A pair of defensive stats to keep an eye on: Cent. Arkansas is stumbling into the matchup with the 355th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 80.4 on average. Austin Peay has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47.60% from the floor on average, which is the 348th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Odds

The Governors are a big 8-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.