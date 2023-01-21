Who's Playing
Eastern Kentucky @ Austin Peay
Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 12-8; Austin Peay 8-12
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Winfield Dunn Center. The Colonels are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.
The matchup between Eastern Kentucky and the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday was not particularly close, with Eastern Kentucky falling 75-62.
Meanwhile, Austin Peay lost to the Bellarmine Knights at home by a decisive 56-45 margin.
Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Austin Peay when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 70-67. Eastern Kentucky's victory shoved the Governors out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Colonels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Austin Peay have won five out of their last nine games against Eastern Kentucky.
- Mar 04, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 70 vs. Austin Peay 67
- Feb 04, 2021 - Austin Peay 94 vs. Eastern Kentucky 79
- Jan 02, 2021 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. Austin Peay 75
- Feb 15, 2020 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 85
- Feb 28, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 82 vs. Austin Peay 80
- Jan 03, 2019 - Austin Peay 93 vs. Eastern Kentucky 75
- Jan 25, 2018 - Austin Peay 90 vs. Eastern Kentucky 84
- Feb 01, 2017 - Austin Peay 83 vs. Eastern Kentucky 81
- Jan 02, 2016 - Eastern Kentucky 79 vs. Austin Peay 70