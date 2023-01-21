Who's Playing

Eastern Kentucky @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Eastern Kentucky 12-8; Austin Peay 8-12

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Austin Peay Governors will face off in an Atlantic Sun clash at 4 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at Winfield Dunn Center. The Colonels are expected to win -- but not by much -- so they will need to come into the contest prepared for a fight.

The matchup between Eastern Kentucky and the Lipscomb Bisons on Thursday was not particularly close, with Eastern Kentucky falling 75-62.

Meanwhile, Austin Peay lost to the Bellarmine Knights at home by a decisive 56-45 margin.

Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Austin Peay when the teams previously met two seasons ago, sneaking past 70-67. Eastern Kentucky's victory shoved the Governors out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Governors, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Austin Peay have won five out of their last nine games against Eastern Kentucky.