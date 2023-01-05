Who's Playing

Florida Gulf Coast @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Florida Gulf Coast 12-3; Austin Peay 6-9

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will be returning home after a four-game road trip. The Governors and the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay is out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

Austin Peay was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 90-85 to the North Florida Ospreys.

Meanwhile, Florida Gulf Coast didn't have too much breathing room in their contest with the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Monday, but they still walked away with an 84-79 victory.

Florida Gulf Coast's win lifted them to 12-3 while Austin Peay's defeat dropped them down to 6-9. We'll see if Florida Gulf Coast can repeat their recent success or if Austin Peay bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.