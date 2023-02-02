Who's Playing

Liberty @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Liberty 18-5; Austin Peay 8-15

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Governors and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday at Winfield Dunn Center. Liberty will be strutting in after a win while Austin Peay will be stumbling in from a loss.

This past Saturday, Austin Peay lost to the Jacksonville State Gamecocks on the road by a decisive 70-53 margin.

Meanwhile, the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. Liberty strolled past the Eagles with points to spare, taking the matchup 74-57.

The Governors are now 8-15 while the Flames sit at 18-5. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Liberty's defense has more to brag about, as they they come into the game boasting the fifth fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 57.9.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Austin Peay won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.