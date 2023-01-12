Who's Playing

Lipscomb @ Austin Peay

Current Records: Lipscomb 9-8; Austin Peay 8-9

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Lipscomb Bisons at 9 p.m. ET Jan. 12 at Winfield Dunn Center. The Governors are out to keep their five-game home win streak alive.

Everything went Austin Peay's way against the Cent. Arkansas Bears on Saturday as they made off with an 86-62 win.

Meanwhile, Lipscomb came up short against the Jacksonville Dolphins on Saturday, falling 51-44.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Austin Peay is expected to win a tight contest Thursday. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a two-game streak of ATS wins.

Austin Peay's victory brought them up to 8-9 while Lipscomb's loss pulled them down to a reciprocal 9-8. The Governors are 5-2 after wins this season, and the Bisons are 5-2 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Governors are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bisons, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Austin Peay and Lipscomb both have one win in their last two games.