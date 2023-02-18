Who's Playing

North Florida @ Austin Peay

Current Records: North Florida 12-15; Austin Peay 8-20

What to Know

The Austin Peay Governors are 1-3 against the North Florida Ospreys since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Saturday. Austin Peay and North Florida will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 4 p.m. ET at Winfield Dunn Center. The Ospreys should still be riding high after a win, while Austin Peay will be looking to right the ship.

It was close but no cigar for Austin Peay as they fell 60-56 to the Jacksonville Dolphins on Thursday.

Speaking of close games: the Lipscomb Bisons typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday North Florida proved too difficult a challenge. North Florida narrowly escaped with a victory as the squad sidled past the Bisons 114-111.

The Governors are now 8-20 while North Florida sits at 12-15. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Austin Peay has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.70% from the floor on average, which is the 353rd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. North Florida has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the matchup with the 353rd most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 78.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee

Winfield Dunn Center -- Clarksville, Tennessee Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Florida have won three out of their last four games against Austin Peay.