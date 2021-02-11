The Austin Peay Governors and the UT Martin Skyhawks are set to square off in an Ohio Valley Conference matchup at 4 p.m. ET on Thursday at the Winfield Dunn Center. Austin Peay is 11-8 overall and 5-4 at home while UT Martin is 7-11 overall and 1-6 on the road. The Governors have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head meetings with their in-state rivals but the two sides have split those matchups against the spread.

The Skyhawks have won their last two games in a row entering Thursday as outright underdogs, including a 76-75 upset as 12.5-point underdogs over Austin Peay on Monday. The Governors are favored by 16 points in the latest Austin Peay vs. UT Martin odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 144.5. Before entering any UT Martin vs. Austin Peay picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of almost $2,400 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Austin Peay vs. UT Martin. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for UT Martin vs. Austin Peay:

Austin Peay vs. UT Martin spread: Austin Peay -16

Austin Peay vs. UT Martin over-under: 144 points

Latest Odds: Austin Peay Governors -16 Bet Now

What you need to know about Austin Peay

The Governors were just a bucket short of a victory on Monday and fell 76-75 to UT Martin. Austin Peay was done in by a 5-for-22 shooting night from beyond the arc but the silver lining is that the Governors were absolutely dominant on the offensive glass, grabbing 44.1 percent of their own misses.

Terry Taylor had 17 points and 12 rebounds (eight offensive) in the loss while Tai'Reon Joseph poured in 18 points. Taylor is a jumbo guard who is now in his fourth year as a starter for Austin Peay and he is averaging 21.4 points and 10.9 rebounds per game this season.

What you need to know about UT Martin

UT Martin was on the opposite end of the shooting spectrum from its opponent on Monday night, hitting 11-of-23 from the 3-point line. Ajani Kennedy had 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting in the victory and also pulled in six rebounds. Leading scorer Cameron Holden only managed four points but did kick in seven assists and five rebounds to make an impact.

A couple defensive stats to consider in this matchup: Austin Peay has allowed its opponents to shoot 47.1 percent from the floor on average, which is the 34th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

UT Martin has had an even harder time, allowing opponents to shoot 48 percent from the floor on average, which is the 18th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.

How to make Austin Peay vs. UT Martin picks

The model has simulated Austin Peay vs. UT Martin 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Austin Peay vs. UT Martin? And which side of the spread hits in over 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on Thursday, all from the proven computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.