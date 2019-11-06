Back from cancer battle, Texas guard Andrew Jones has the game of his life in Longhorns' in season-opener
Jones has missed most of the last two seasons battling leukemia
After missing most of the last two seasons battling leukemia, Texas guard Andrew Jones returned to action in the Longhorns' season debut and put on a show. Jones notched a career-high 20 points in 29 minutes of action as Texas rolled past Northern Colorado in a 69-45 win.
Jones came off the bench in the game, but played the third-most minutes of any UT player. His 20 points was a game-high, and his first double-digit scoring performance since December 2017. He played in just two games last season before stepping away from the game for the rest of the season.
On Tuesday, Jones got his points in an array of ways. He finished 8-of-13 from the floor and was the aggressor, attacking defenders at the basket on this particular sequence for an easy bucket in the lane.
He also made four of his five 3-point attempts -- accounting for more than half of UT's 3-point makes on the night. Texas put it best in its tweet: You love to see it.
It's great to see Jones not only back out on the court, but thriving, too. He was among college basketball's biggest under-the-radar breakout contenders before his leukemia diagnosis in 2017, and he may be again this year.
"It was a great feeling to be back out there," Jones said after the game via ESPN. "I didn't have any jitters. I wasn't nervous.''
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
No. 2 UK tops No. 1 Michigan State
The Wildcats beat the nation's top-ranked team thanks to Maxey, who had 26 points in his first...
-
Picks, Preview: Cuse vs. Virginia
The Cavaliers, the reigning national champions, open with an ACC road game vs. the Orange
-
Duke lacks star power, not potential
The No. 4 Blue Devils used a balanced attack and tough defense to beat No. 3 Kansas 68-66 at...
-
Kentucky vs. Michigan St. picks, odds
The No. 2 Wildcats open their season against the No. 1 Spartans in the Champions Classic
-
Kentucky vs. Michigan State sims, odds
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Tuesday's Michigan State vs. Kentucky game 10,000...
-
Five-star Cade Cunningham commits to OSU
Cunningham joins his older brother, Cannen, who serves on OSU's coaching staff
-
Duke vs. Kansas score, live updates
Kansas had 27 of the game's turnovers and Tre Jones' 15 points led the Blue Devils to a 68-66...