Back-to-back games at Kentucky and Duke is the toughest 24 hours in hoops history

For its season opener Friday night, Utah Valley took a 168-passenger charter jet for the first time in school history -- to Lexington, Kentucky, where Mark Pope's team would play Kentucky, the fifth-ranked team in the nation.

It was, in every sense, a mismatch.

The 44-year-old Pope was coaching a team that included 14 transfers, basketball players whose careers had hit dead ends or roadblocks before landing them in Orem, Utah, playing for a program that has only competed at the Division I level since 2003.

Kentucky, of course, had a roster of teenage future millionaires, young men whose one season in college will lead them to NBA riches within the year. When the teams took the floor at Rupp Arena, Pope stared at the Kentucky team in awe. The Wildcats' point guard had a wingspan of 6-feet-11; every other player on Kentucky's roster had wingspans that eclipsed seven feet.

"I never even saw that in the NBA," marveled the third-year coach, who won a national title in 1996 with Kentucky and later played parts of six seasons in the NBA.

You would think that one buy game against a juggernaut to start the season would be enough for Pope's squad. They hung tough against the vastly more talented Wildcats; at halftime, the Wolverines even led by nine, only to lose 73-63.

But then the toughest back-to-back in college hoops history sent the team, along with 60 boosters, back on board that charter jet and toward Durham, North Carolina, where on Saturday night they played against an even more highly regarded squad, No. 1-ranked Duke.

Not as intimidatingly long as Kentucky, but even more fearsomely talented, this Duke team featured the potential No. 1 overall pick in Marvin Bagley III in a starting five that could realistically see every player selected in the first round in June's NBA Draft.

The game ended how you would expect: A 99-69 loss for Utah Valley at Cameron Indoor Stadium. What Utah Valley had called the "toughest 24 hours in college basketball history" was over, thank God, and it was time to prepare for a decidedly less high-profile road matchup: at Idaho State on Tuesday.

You could think of these early-season non-conference drubbings as a simple exchange between programs that come from opposite universes of college basketball. Utah Valley was a sacrificial lamb offered up to the basketball bluebloods as an early-season practice run. They get a little bit of money in exchange for a little bit of their dignity. And, heck, someday they might tell their grandchildren they played in Mike Krzyzewski's 1,000th victory at Duke 24 hours after playing against John Calipari's youngest team ever at Kentucky.

A kind of neat thing, right?

But here's some advice: Do not suggest to Pope that these two games to open the season were simply to give the program a little bit of publicity. Do not imply that he and his team were basketball tourists, that Pope wanted his players to have the experience of playing on two of college basketball's most historic stages. And do not tell him that the conventional wisdom of coaching -- that playing in games like this could end with a coach losing his team and eventually losing his job -- is correct.

"I know nobody does it," Pope said Sunday, hours after returning from the absurd back-to-back. "I know it breaks every convention in coaching. Last year we played our very best basketball at the end of the season, and it wasn't because I massaged the schedule and grew their confidence. It's because we said, 'We're going to go play everybody.' I don't care about my record. College basketball is meant to go play guys, not to protect your job. I don't want to back my way into 20 wins. Maybe that means I get fired tomorrow. But I want to get fired by racing straight ahead and competing."

But what about that idea of losing his team? You spend an entire summer lifting weights and practicing defenses and putting up 3s, and two games into the season you're sitting at 0-2 and fresh off a 30-point obliteration. Is there something to the idea that you should play a different level of competition in order to show your team that they are good enough?

"My guys have been knocked down too many times and gotten back up too many times," Pope said. "I'm not scared of losing my team. Because all my guys have gotten knocked down plenty before."

Utah Valley coach Mark Pope welcomed the challenge of opening at Kentucky and Duke. USATSI

Pope and his players like to call Utah Valley a college basketball version of "Last Chance U." These aren't the chosen ones or the bluebloods. The basketball paths that have led them to Utah Valley have all been crooked.

"Sideways here, wrong there, unfulfilled expectations there, undervalued, mistreated, failed -- all my guys have done it," Pope said.

Three transferred here from BYU. One came from Xavier, one from Eastern Michigan, one from Oklahoma, one from Utah. There are a few junior college kids, and a player Pope recruited from Finland. Pope himself is an oddball in the collegiate coaching world, someone who spent three years at Columbia University medical school in New York before quitting to pursue his coaching dream. It's a motley crew with ambitions greater than its brand name would suggest. Utah Valley has never made an NCAA Tournament and has only played in one NIT.

But as the school has grown -- from less than 10,000 students in its junior college days to 37,000 today, making it the largest university in Utah -- so have its ambitions. It's in a part of the country known as Silicon Slopes, a Utah version of Silicon Valley, home to five billion-dollar tech companies. That entrepreneurial spirit infuses the school, Pope said, and also encouraged him to try this unconventional 24-hour gambit.

He and his team learned a few things from this season-opening road trip. One is they got early looks at two of the best and most intriguing teams in the nation. Pope was floored by Kentucky's length and athleticism. He expects Kentucky to be one of the best rebounding teams in the country.

"But they don't have a point guard that owns that team yet, and that's huge deal for them," Pope said.

Duke, he said, has a much more seasoned feel, which has to do with the experience of senior Grayson Allen as well as a point guard in Trevon Duval "who has a great sense of running this team," Pope said. Duke is not as long and athletic as Kentucky, but he saw more offensive skill and creativity at Duke.

There's a simple goal for Pope's season: Get Utah Valley to play its best basketball in March. Win three games in the Western Athletic Conference Tournament. That would secure the school's first bid in the NCAA Tournament. If the Wolverines do that, one would assume they would be, say, a No. 15 seed -- playing against a team with the same sort of talent as these Duke and Kentucky teams.

Five months from now, if that happens, Pope knows these two games will ensure they'll be ready for that stage.

"I believe guys can grow," Pope said. "So often coaches get fired so fast, kids transfer so fast, so we've kind of lost that concept that guys can change, that we can grow. The fact my guys went and saw this -- we saw we can stand toe-to-toe. I love the fact my guys now know they can go in and stand toe to toe with anyone. They don't have to walk into a gym and be intimidated by anybody."