Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Akron 10-4, Ball State 8-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Akron Zips and the Ball State Cardinals are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at John E. Worthen Arena. Akron will be strutting in after a win while Ball State will be stumbling in from a defeat.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Akron proved on Friday. They greeted the New Year with with a 83-67 win over the Falcons. Akron was down 31-17 with 7:25 left in the first half but they still came back for the handy 16-point victory.

Among those leading the charge was Enrique Freeman, who dropped a double-double on 24 points and 11 rebounds. He is on a roll when it comes to rebounds, as he's now pulled down ten or more in the last four games he's played. Shammah Scott was another key contributor, scoring ten points along with three steals.

Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They opened the new year with a less-than-successful 71-65 loss to the Chippewas. Ball State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Ball State struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Zips' victory was their ninth straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 10-4. They've been dominating during the contests in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 21.67 points. As for the Cardinals, their defeat ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 8-6.

Akron didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, but they still walked away with a 87-83 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Akron since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Akron has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.