Who's Playing

Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Arkansas Pine Bluff 3-3, Ball State 4-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Friday, November 24, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Arkansas Pine Bluff Golden Lions will head out on the road to face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Friday at John E. Worthen Arena. Arkansas Pine Bluff might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Tuesday.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and rack up 13 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Arkansas Pine Bluff found out the hard way. Things couldn't have gone much worse for them as they lost 86-67 to the Golden Gophers. That's two games in a row now that Arkansas Pine Bluff has lost by exactly 19 points.

Arkansas Pine Bluff's loss came about despite a quality game from Rashad Williams, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points and 5 assists.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals strolled past the Spartans with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 75-58. The win was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 74-50 loss in their prior game.

This is the second loss in a row for the Golden Lions and nudges their season record down to 3-3. As for the Cardinals, their win was their fourth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 4-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Arkansas Pine Bluff have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 38.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.