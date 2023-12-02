Who's Playing

Bellarmine Knights @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Bellarmine 2-6, Ball State 5-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will be playing at home against the Bellarmine Knights at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John E. Worthen Arena. The timing is sure in Ball State's favor as the squad sits on five straight wins at home while Bellarmine has not had much luck on the away from home, with three straight road losses.

The experts predicted a close game on Tuesday and a win for Ball State, but boy were they wrong. They were completely outmatched by the Trojans on the road and fell 90-64. Ball State found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Knights couldn't handle the Cardinals on Wednesday and fell 73-68.

Their wins bumped the Cardinals to 5-2 and the Trojans to 3-4.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ball State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Bellarmine struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.