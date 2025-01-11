Halftime Report

A win for Ball State would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Bowling Green 42-26.

Ball State came into the game with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Bowling Green 6-8, Ball State 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Bowling Green and Ball State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2020, but not for long. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. The Cardinals are favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop the Falcons in their last game, maybe the squad has another upset up their sleeve.

Last Tuesday, Bowling Green didn't have too much breathing room in their match against Western Michigan, but they still walked away with a 83-79 victory.

Bowling Green's win was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Trey Thomas, who earned 22 points. The dominant performance also gave Thomas a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (80%). Marcus Johnson was another key player, going 6 for 11 en route to 14 points plus seven rebounds and two steals.

Meanwhile, Ball State unfortunately witnessed the end of their four-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took an 80-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of Miami (Ohio). The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for the Cardinals in their matchups with the RedHawks: they've now lost three in a row.

Ball State's defeat came about despite a quality game from Payton Sparks, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 16 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Mickey Pearson Jr., who earned 12 points.

Bowling Green's victory ended a four-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8. As for Ball State, their loss dropped their record down to 7-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Bowling Green hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 78 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Bowling Green was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State when the teams last played back in March of 2024, winning 80-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bowling Green since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Ball State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Bowling Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

Series History

Ball State and Bowling Green both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.