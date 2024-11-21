Halftime Report

A win for Detroit would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. They have jumped out to a quick 32-27 lead against Ball State.

Detroit came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Detroit 2-2, Ball State 1-3

How To Watch

What to Know

The Detroit Titans will face off against the Ball State Cardinals at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Worthen Arena. The Titans are no doubt hoping to put an end to a 21-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

Detroit will head out to face Ball State after giving up their first home loss of the season on Saturday. Detroit took an 82-67 bruising from Toledo.

Emmanuel Kuac put forth a good effort for the losing side as he went 6 for 8 en route to 18 points plus two steals. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in field goal percentage (75%).

Meanwhile, Ball State entered their matchup against Indiana State on Saturday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Ball State fell 94-84 to Indiana State. Even though they lost, the Cardinals' still made a splash on offense and bumped their average scoring up to 76.5 points per game (they're now ranked 203rd in scoring overall).

Despite the defeat, Ball State had strong showings from Payton Sparks, who had 16 points in addition to seven rebounds and two blocks, and TJ Burch, who earned 14 points. Sparks' performance made up for a slower game against Dayton on Wednesday.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 2-2. As for Ball State, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 1-3.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Detroit hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.8 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Detroit is hoping to beat the odds on Wednesday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Detroit's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 0-1 record against the spread vs Ball State over their last one matchups.

Odds

Ball State is a big 11.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146.5 points.

Series History

Ball State won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.