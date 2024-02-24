Who's Playing

What to Know

After three games on the road, Ball State is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. Eastern Michigan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Ball State, who comes in off a win.

On Tuesday, the Cardinals beat the Huskies 70-63. The win was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 80-59 loss in their prior contest.

Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bulls on Tuesday and fell 78-69.

The win got the Cardinals back to even at 13-13. As for the Eagles, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-16.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Ball State's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, winning 76-62. Will Ball State repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.