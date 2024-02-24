Who's Playing
Eastern Michigan Eagles @ Ball State Cardinals
Current Records: Eastern Michigan 10-16, Ball State 13-13
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana
What to Know
After three games on the road, Ball State is heading back home. They and the Eastern Michigan Eagles will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. Eastern Michigan took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Ball State, who comes in off a win.
On Tuesday, the Cardinals beat the Huskies 70-63. The win was just what Ball State needed coming off of a 80-59 loss in their prior contest.
Meanwhile, the Eagles couldn't handle the Bulls on Tuesday and fell 78-69.
The win got the Cardinals back to even at 13-13. As for the Eagles, their defeat was their eighth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 10-16.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's matchup: Ball State have been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.6% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've only made 31.1% of their threes this season. Given Ball State's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.
Ball State was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January, winning 76-62. Will Ball State repeat their success, or do the Eagles have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 16, 2024 - Ball State 76 vs. Eastern Michigan 62
- Feb 25, 2023 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 03, 2023 - Ball State 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
- Feb 26, 2022 - Ball State 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Ball State 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Ball State 100 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Ball State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 55
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ball State 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 52
- Mar 11, 2019 - Ball State 61 vs. Eastern Michigan 43
- Mar 05, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 61