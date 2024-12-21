Who's Playing

Evansville Aces @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Evansville 3-8, Ball State 4-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 21, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Evansville Aces will take on the Ball State Cardinals in a holiday battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Worthen Arena. The Aces are no doubt hoping to put an end to a nine-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

There's no need to mince words: Evansville lost to UT Arlington on Wednesday, and Evansville lost bad. The score wound up at 80-54. The Aces were in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 44-24.

Despite the loss, Evansville had strong showings from Tayshawn Comer, who earned 20 points, and Tanner Cuff, who scored seven points plus ten rebounds. What's more, Cuff also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, even though Bellarmine scored an imposing 82 points on Saturday, Ball State still came out on top. Ball State managed an 86-82 victory over Bellarmine.

Ball State relied on the efforts of Juanse Gorosito, who went 7 for 12 from beyond the arc en route to 21 points plus three steals, and Mickey Pearson Jr., who posted 18 points plus three steals. Pearson Jr. had some trouble finding his footing against SIUE last Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Payton Sparks was another key player, posting 12 points.

Evansville's defeat dropped their record down to 3-8. As for Ball State, their win ended a four-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 4-6.

Everything went Evansville's way against Ball State in their previous matchup back in November of 2023, as Evansville made off with a 74-50 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Evansville since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Evansville has won 3 out of their last 5 games against Ball State.