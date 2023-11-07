Who's Playing

Goshen Maple Leafs @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Goshen 0-0, Ball State 0-0

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 7, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

John E. Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Ball State Cardinals will host the Goshen Maple Leafs to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 7th at John E. Worthen Arena.

Tuesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Ball State were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 36 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Goshen struggles in that department as they averaged 27 per game.

Looking back to last season, Ball State finished on the right side of .500 (20-11), and they're hoping to kick off an even more successful campaign this year.