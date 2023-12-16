Halftime Report

Indiana State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ball State 40-29.

Indiana State entered the game having won eight straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it nine, or will Ball State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Indiana State 9-1, Ball State 8-2

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State and Indiana State are an even 4-4 against one another since December of 2015, but not for long. The Ball State Cardinals will take on the Indiana State Sycamores in a holiday battle at 1:45 p.m. ET on Saturday at at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as Ball State comes in on three and Indiana State on eight.

Last Sunday, the Cardinals beat the Cougars 83-71.

Indiana State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won five matches by 23 points or more this season. They blew past the Screaming Eagles, posting a 98-54 victory at home. For those curious, yes, that was the biggest win Indiana State has managed all season.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Indiana State to victory, but perhaps none more so than Robbie Avila, who scored 18 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Julian Larry, who scored 15 points along with five assists.

The Cardinals pushed their record up to 8-2 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 83.3 points per game. As for the Sycamores, their win bumped their record up to 9-1.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as Ball State and Indiana State are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ball State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.5 points per game. However, it's not like Indiana State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.5 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Ball State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. Those interested in the spread don't face an easy decision since they are 6-2 and Indiana State is 2-1.

Odds

Indiana State is a big 14-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State and Indiana State both have 4 wins in their last 8 games.