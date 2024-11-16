Who's Playing

Indiana State Sycamores @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Indiana State 1-2, Ball State 1-2

How To Watch

What to Know

The Indiana State Sycamores are headed away from home for the first time to take on the Ball State Cardinals at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. Coming off a loss in a game the Sycamores were expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Last Tuesday, Indiana State couldn't handle SIUE and fell 77-72.

Despite their defeat, Indiana State saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Aaron Gray, who almost dropped a double-double on nine points and ten rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Gray also posted a 50% field goal percentage, which is the highest he's posted since back in January. Jahni Summers was another key player, earning 15 points.

Meanwhile, Ball State came up short against Dayton on Wednesday and fell 77-69.

Despite the loss, Ball State had strong showings from Jermahri Hill, who earned 25 points along with seven rebounds, and Ethan Brittain-Watts, who went 6 for 10 en route to 16 points.

Indiana State's defeat ended a six-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 1-2. As for Ball State, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Indiana State has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 41 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 40.7. With both teams battling to corral missed shots, we'll see if one team can grab an edge.

Indiana State beat Ball State 83-72 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. Does Indiana State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Ball State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Indiana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Indiana State has won 5 out of their last 9 games against Ball State.