Who's Playing

Kent State Golden Flashes @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Kent State 15-14, Ball State 14-15

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, March 5, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Kent State has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. Kent State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Kent State ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They came out on top against the Chippewas by a score of 79-73. Winning is a bit easier when you make seven more threes than your opponent, as Kent State did.

Meanwhile, Ball State fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against the Broncos on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Broncos by a score of 78-76. Ball State didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Golden Flashes pushed their record up to 15-14 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. As for the Cardinals, they now have a losing record at 14-15.

Kent State was able to grind out a solid win over the Cardinals when the teams last played back in January, winning 82-69. The rematch might be a little tougher for Kent State since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Kent State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.