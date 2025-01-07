Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 9-4, Ball State 7-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana

Worthen Arena -- Muncie, Indiana TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. The RedHawks have been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 328 points over their last three matches.

On Saturday, Miami (Ohio) rang in the new year with a 93-79 win over Buffalo.

Miami (Ohio) got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Brant Byers out in front who made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 18 points. Another player making a difference was Peter Suder, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Miami (Ohio) smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Ball State entered their tilt with Kent State on Saturday with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. They came out on top against the Golden Flashes by a score of 75-67.

Ball State can attribute much of their success to Mickey Pearson Jr., who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave Pearson Jr. a new career-high in assists (three).

Miami (Ohio) pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Ball State, they are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 7-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami (Ohio) hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami (Ohio) took their victory against Ball State when the teams last played back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Ohio) since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.