Who's Playing

Miami (Ohio) RedHawks @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: Miami (Ohio) 9-4, Ball State 7-6

How To Watch

What to Know

Miami (Ohio) has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Worthen Arena. The RedHawks are expected to win (but not by much) so they better bring their A-game into this one.

Last Saturday, Miami (Ohio) earned a 93-79 win over Buffalo.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Miami (Ohio) to victory, but perhaps none more so than Brant Byers, who made all 6 shots he took from beyond the arc racking up 18 points. Another player making a difference was Peter Suder, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and ten rebounds.

Miami (Ohio) smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 14 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Buffalo only pulled down five.

Meanwhile, Ball State waltzed into their contest on Saturday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They rang in the new year with a 75-67 victory over the Golden Flashes.

Mickey Pearson Jr. was the offensive standout of the match as he almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds. The dominant performance also gave him a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (66.7%).

Miami (Ohio) pushed their record up to 9-4 with the win, which was their sixth straight at home. As for Ball State, they have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 7-6 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Miami (Ohio) hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.2 points per game. However, it's not like Ball State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Miami (Ohio) took their victory against Ball State in their previous meeting back in February of 2024 by a conclusive 80-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami (Ohio) since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Miami (Ohio) is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Ball State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Cardinals as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is 145.5 points.

Series History

Miami (Ohio) has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Ball State.