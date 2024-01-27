Halftime Report

Ball State and N. Illinois have shown up to the game, but their offenses sure haven't. Ball State has a bit of a cushion as they currently lead N. Illinois 39-26.

If Ball State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 11-9 in no time. On the other hand, N. Illinois will have to make due with a 6-13 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

N. Illinois Huskies @ Ball State Cardinals

Current Records: N. Illinois 6-12, Ball State 10-9

How To Watch

What to Know

Ball State is on a three-game streak of home losses, N. Illinois a five-game streak of away losses, but someone's luck is about to change. The pair will face off in a Mid American battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Worthen Arena. Ball State has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last three games.

Even though Ball State has not done well against Buffalo recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Tuesday. The Cardinals blew past the Bulls, posting a 87-59 victory on the road. The oddsmakers were on Ball State's side, but they didn't give the squad enough credit as the margin was unexpectedly wide.

Meanwhile, while it was all tied up 38-38 at halftime, N. Illinois was not quite Toledo's equal in the second half on Tuesday. The contest between both teams wasn't particularly close, with the Huskies falling 89-73. They have not had much luck with Toledo recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Cardinals now have a winning record of 10-9. As for the Huskies, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost 11 of their last 12 matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-12 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Ball State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75 points per game. However, it's not like N. Illinois struggles in that department as they've been averaging 77.1 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Ball State beat N. Illinois 87-77 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Will Ball State repeat their success, or does N. Illinois have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a 5-point favorite against N. Illinois, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

Ball State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against N. Illinois.